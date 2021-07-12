Englewood Man Shot, Critically Wounded In Hackensack

An Englewood man was shot and critically wounded at a Hackensack apartment complex late Sunday, responders said.

Responding officers found the 28-year-old victim in the back seat of a Nissan Maxima with multiple gunshot wounds, including one in the neck, outside the Alston Arms on Newman Street shortly after 10:30 p.m.

They conducted CPR before the victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, responders said.

He remained there in critical condition Monday morning while authorities continued searching for the shooter.

Alston Arms has seen its share of trouble. The area where Sunday night's victim was found was the scene of a shooting last fall in which a passenger in a passing car fired into a crowd.

Besides city police, responders Sunday night included detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit and from the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Anyone who might have witnessed the shooting or has information that could lead to an arrest is asked to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office at (201) 646-2300 or Hackensack police at (201) 646-7740.

