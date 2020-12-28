Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack
Return to your home site

Menu

Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bronx Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Edgewater Stabbing
DV Pilot Police & Fire

CRIME SPREE: Burglars Steal ATMs After Smashing Into Bergen Check-Cashing Businesses

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who might have seen something or has surveillance video or information that could help identify those responsible is asked to contact the Hackensack Police Detective Bureau: (201) 646-7760.
Anyone who might have seen something or has surveillance video or information that could help identify those responsible is asked to contact the Hackensack Police Detective Bureau: (201) 646-7760. Photo Credit: HACKENSACK PD

Burglars have been stealing ATM machines by smashing their way into check-cashing businesses in Bergen County, authorities said Monday.

The bandits, who've been spotted in a dark-colored pickup truck, apparently used a sledgehammer to smash their way in through front glass doors, Hackensack Police Detective Lt. Ryan Weber said.

Two  burglaries occurred within minutes of one another in Hackensack between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Weber said.

One was at a check-cashing business on Anderson Street and another on Main Street between 3-3:30 a.m. Sunday, he said.

The other was in Hasbrouck Heights, also before dawn.

Stand-alone cash machines have shrunk over the years. They currently weigh in the neighborhood of 300 or so pounds.

Although they can hold anywhere from $6,000 to $40,000, the sealed metal vaults are similar to safes – in other words: extremely difficult to open without keys. 

Police say bashed and battered ATMs are often recovered without any cash missing.

Anyone who might have seen something or has surveillance video or information that could help identify those responsible is asked to contact the Hackensack Police Detective Bureau: (201) 646-7760.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hackensack Daily Voice!

Serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.