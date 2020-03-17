COVID-19: Rochelle Park Police Limit Non-Emergency Contact

In an effort to protect the public – and themselves – from the spread of the coronavirus, Rochelle Park police joined law enforcement agencies throughout New Jersey who are handling non-emergencies by phone.

Police Chief Robert Flannelly said Tuesday that his officers “will continue to respond to all matters which present an imminent risk to public safety, crimes in progress, and to those which require the collection of evidence.”

However, they’ll go with phoned reports “where an immediate response is not necessary.”

Flannelly also asked that anyone seeking to come to police headquarters for a non-emergency to call ahead: (201) 843-1515 .

Use 911 only in cases of emergency, he said.

“Dispatchers will ask you in depth questions in order to determine whether a report can be taken by phone or through a live police response,” Flannelly said. “Police officer and detectives remain available and will contact you via telephone to follow up on your report.”

The chief asked callers to be sure to let dispatchers know “if you are experiencing flu like symptoms, or believe you may have contracted COVID-19.”

The dispatchers “are trained to screen your calls, be patient and answer every question as thoroughly as possible,” he emphasized.

Flannelly also said officers are wearing personal protective equipment and are following "social distancing" of six feet when dealing with the public.

“We ask the public to practice the same safety precautions and follow all guidelines recommended by the CDC,” the chief said. “Following these guidelines will help to keep you safe and assist our officers in maintaining their ability to serve.

“Thank you in advance for cooperation and understanding,” Flannelly said. “We are one community, working together, and together we will work through these challenging times. Stay safe and healthy!”

