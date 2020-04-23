Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack
Return to your home site

Menu

Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson Child, 2, Falls From Second-Floor Window, Detectives Investigating
DV Pilot Police & Fire

COVID-19: Bergen Sheriff's Staff Sanitizing HUMC Workers Personal Vehicles This Weekend

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
“Our recently-purchased fogging devices can sanitize cars and office space,” Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said.
“Our recently-purchased fogging devices can sanitize cars and office space,” Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said. Photo Credit: IMAGES: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

Here’s a twist on a COVID-19 assist: Bergen County sheriff’s staff will sanitize personal vehicles for healthcare workers from Hackensack University Medical Center this weekend.

“Our recently-purchased fogging devices can sanitize cars and office space,” Sheriff Anthony Cureton said Thursday.

The ultra-low volume process generates a cloud of extremely small droplets of a disinfectant liquid that can help reduce the number of pathogens in areas that may be difficult or impossible to reach than ordinary cleaning methods.

Cureton’s staff will provide the free service from 6 to 9 a.m. Saturday at the Alfred N. Sanzari Building parking lot, 360 Essex Street in Hackensack “as a thank-you to the healthcare heroes working on the front-line of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the sheriff said.

There'll be donuts and coffee, too.

“Social distancing guidelines will be observed,” Cureton said.

If the event is a success, staffers fromBergen's other hospitals could be next.

Donuts and coffee, too.

BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hackensack Daily Voice!

Serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.