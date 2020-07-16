Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Chiropractor Captured By Bergen Prosecutor's Detectives Charged In Three-County Robbery Spree

Jerry DeMarco
Erick Macias Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A chiropractor from Morris County went on a strong-arm robbery spree through Garfield, Lyndhurst, Wood-Ridge, Paterson, Parsippany and Wharton, said authorities who identified and captured him.

Erick Macias, 35, remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing this coming Monday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Detectives took Macias into custody at his East Dewey Avenue apartment in Wharton on Tuesday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

They charged him with six counts of robbery, along with various counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and theft.

The spree included an incident in which Wharton police said he pushed down a woman in a parking garage and snatched her purse.

Musella’s Special Investigations Squad, headed by Chief of Detectives Robert Anzilotti, investigated the robberies with help from police in the various jurisdictions. The prosecutor thanked them for their assistance.

