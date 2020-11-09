Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Car Hit By Train, Driver Extricated In Hackensack

Jerry DeMarco
Hackensack firefighters free driver.
Hackensack firefighters free driver. Photo Credit: HACKENSACK FD

Hackensack firefighters cut a driver from her sedan after it was struck by a commuter train Monday morning.

The woman was conscious and alert after the NJ Transit Pascack Valley Line train headed from Spring Valley to Hoboken struck and pushed the Hyundai Sonata at Essex Street off East Railroad Avenue at 8:20 a.m., NJ Transit reported.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

No injuries were reported among the 30 people aboard the #1616 train, which left Spring Valley at 7:37 a.m. and was due in Hoboken at 8:50 a.m., NJ Transit said.

Service was temporarily suspended in both directions.

City police and EMS and NJ Transit Police also responded.

