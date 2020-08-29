Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack
Return to your home site

Menu

Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Fairview Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide In Deaths Of Couple On GWB
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bogota PD: Teaneck Driver Masturbated, Shouted Obscenities At Women From His Car

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Juan D. Hernandez-Morales
Juan D. Hernandez-Morales Photo Credit: BOGOTA PD

A Teaneck motorist shouted obscenities at women while masturbating in his car, Bogota police charged.

Juan D. Hernandez-Morales, 19, was charged with lewdness and making harassing comments by borough detectives following victims' complaints, authorities said.

"Hernandez-Morales habitually harassed and made lewd acts to females within the borough while driving by them on the roadway," a post by the department says.

He was released pending a court hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hackensack Daily Voice!

Serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.