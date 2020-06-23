Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Authorities: NJ State Trooper Seizes 2 Handguns, Drugs From Philly Pair On AC Expressway

Jerry DeMarco
Dante Johnson-Simmons, Latal Turner, Calvin Cheeze Photo Credit: NJSP

State Police seized two guns along with some heroin and pot from two Philadelphia men and a Pennsylvania companion after a stop on the Atlantic City Expressway, authorities said Tuesday.

Trooper John Fallon stopped their car for a traffic violation on the westbound expressway in Winslow Township on Saturday, State Police said in a release.

Dante Johnson-Simmons, 25, was carrying a .380-caliber gun and marijuana, and Latal Turner, 19, had a .40-caliber handgun and heroin, they said.

Johnson-Simmons and Turner, both of Philadelphia, were arrested on drug and weapons charges.

A third man, Calvin Cheeze, 20, of Cheltenham, PA, was arrested on pot possession charges.

Turner remained held in the Camden County Correctional Facility, while the other two were released pending court hearings.

