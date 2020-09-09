Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack
Return to your home site

Menu

Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Passaic Police Traffic Stop Turns Up Gunshot Victims
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Attorney General: South Jersey Driver On Meth, 39, Apparently ODs After Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Voorhees Township PD
Voorhees Township PD Photo Credit: Voorhees Township Police

A driver who ran from police after crashing his car in the parking lot of a South Jersey shopping center died of an apparent overdose after telling them he was high on meth, authorities said.

A Voorhees Township police officer reported seeing the 39-year-old driver’s vehicle speed through the Voorhees Town Center lot and crash into a curb around 3 p.m. Sunday, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

The driver got out and ran after seeing the officer, Grewal said Wednesday.

After chasing him down, the officer “struggled to restrain and handcuff him,” the attorney general said.

“A backup officer arrived and assisted in securing [him],” he added.

Moments later, the man “said he did not feel good and requested help,” Grewal said.

“He appeared to be under the influence of drugs and admitted to using methamphetamine,” he said. “ Officers asked for an expedited ambulance, which arrived within minutes.

“EMTs took the subject to Jefferson Stratford Hospital, where he passed away.”

Police found a bag of methamphetamine in the car, Grewal said.

“It is suspected that the man died of a drug overdose,” the attorney general said.

Grewal said his office is reviewing the case under a state law adopted last year that requires that requires his office to investigate all deaths that occur either during an encounter with police or while in custody.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hackensack Daily Voice!

Serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.