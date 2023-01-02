Woman Stabbed, Man Slashed, Repeat Offender Seized On Hackensack Street

An unemployed Hackensack man with a history of harassing and threatening people stabbed a woman and slashed a man with a box cutter during an argument in the middle of a city street Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The 32-year-old woman and 61-year-old man were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening following the incident near the corner of Hudson Street and Broadway shortly before 2 p.m. Jan. 2, Police Capt. Michael Antista said.

The man “sustained a laceration to his one of his extremities, while the female suffered a puncture wound to her torso area,” said Antista, who’s the officer in charge of the department.

Jermaine Frye, 48, meanwhile, was seized at the scene by Sgt. Sean Briggs and Officers Panagiotis Seretis, Paula Luppino and Dane Marble, he said.

They also recovered the box cutter knife that the captain said was used in the assault.

Police charged Frye with two counts of aggravated assault and various illegal weapons possession offenses.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance at Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Records show a history dating back to 2015, just about all of it out of Hackensack. In most of the arrests, Frye was charged with harassment and/or improper behavior -- although he also has an assault charge on his record.

Antista thanked the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

