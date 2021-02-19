Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Whiskey With A Chaser: Hackensack Woman Charged With Swinging Knife At BF Over Bottle Of Booze

Jerry DeMarco
Hackensack police
Hackensack police Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A Hackensack woman slammed a refrigerator door on her boyfriend's hand and then lunged at him with a knife after arguing over a bottle of whiskey, authorities said.

The victim told police that Victoria Centeno "wrestled with him and slammed the refrigerator door on his hand when he attempted to leave the apartment with the whiskey they had both been drinking," Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

Centeno, a 28-year-old office manager, "then grabbed a kitchen knife and swung it at the victim, narrowly missing him before he was able to get outside and wait for police," DeWitt said.

Officers responding to a neighbor's 911 call found the boyfriend with "pain and redness" in his right hand, he said.

They recovered the knife, which the captain said Centeno hid beneath the bottom cleaning rake inside the dishwasher.

Centeno was arrested and taken to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on aggravated assault and weapons charges, he said.

