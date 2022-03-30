Contact Us
Where Does Ben Stiller Get A Great Thin-Crust Pie? At The Lido In Hackensack, Of Course

Jerry DeMarco
Ben Stiller knows where to get the best thin-crust pizza in the county seat. Just ask Alex, the pizza chef at the Lido Restaurant in Hackensack.
Ben Stiller has popped up throughout New Jersey over the years, including at the Montclair Film Festival. He recently stopped in for the famed thin-crust pizza at a New Jersey landmark, the Lido in Hackensack.

Stiller was raised on the Upper West Side of Manhattan by parents Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, once a popular comedy pair in the Sixties and Seventies (Jerry made his mark decades later as George Costanza's kasha-eating father on "Seinfeld").

The Lido, which turns 57 this year, closed for several months in late 2018 while its new owners -- graphic designer Leah Tirch and former Bogota Mayor Steve Lonegan -- renovated the Main Street joint, returning its comfortable, neighborhood Sixties-era feel.

It's a quick hop off Route 4, especially if you've arrived in New Jersey by private jet at nearby Teterboro (nearly a straight shot up Polifly Road/1st Street or, when that's jammed, South Summit Avenue).

The visit from Stiller, a multi-talented actor, comedian, producer, film director, and screenwriter, might help boost employment. Turns out the Lido is hiring.

