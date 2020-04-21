Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

VIDEO: HUMC Claps Out 800th Coronavirus Patient

Valerie Musson
Hackensack University Medical Center celebrated strides in COVID-19 recovery efforts by recording a “clap out” for the discharge of the 800th patient with the virus.
Hackensack University Medical Center celebrated strides in COVID-19 recovery efforts by recording a “clap out” for the discharge of the 800th patient with the virus. Photo Credit: Leonie Spence Dawes via Facebook

Hackensack University Medical Center celebrated strides in COVID-19 recovery efforts and “clapped out" its 800th patient with the virus.

The emotional two-minute video shows the patient being led down a hallway lined with hospital staff offering cheers and rounds of applause.

“We continue to fight against COVID-19,” said HUMC employee Leonie Dawes, who posted the video on Facebook.

“We discharged our 800th COVID patient today — To God be all the Glory.”

The video was shared more than 1,700 times since being uploaded Monday.

Click here to watch on Facebook.

