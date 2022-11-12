UPDATE: One Wounded, One Grazed In Hackensack Barbershop Shooting

BREAKING NEWS: One person was wounded and another grazed in a shooting at a Hackensack barber shop early Saturday evening, authorities confirmed.

City Police Director Raymond Guidetti confirmed that one victim was brought to Hackensack University Medical Center after being struck by gunfire at the Minyety Barbershop off the corner of Lehigh and Essex streets around 5 p.m.

The condition of the victim, who was rushed into surgery, couldn't immediately be determined.

A report of a second shooting a couple of blocks away was unfounded.

Police who converged on the area were investigating witness accounts that the barber shop shooter was wearing all black, including a ski mask, and fled toward Lehigh Street in a black SUV, among other reports.

More information was expected later Saturday evening.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the shooting or has information that can help authorities in the case is asked to call Hackensack police: (201) 646-7777.

