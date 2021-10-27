Truck Downs Pole Off Route 80 In Hackensack

A truck driver sustained minor injuries in a late-morning crash Wednesday in Hackensack.

Polifly Road was temporarily closed after the box truck split a utility pole that fell into the roadway off the corner of Mary Street near Route 80.

The driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Hackensack firefighters and police responded along with the unit from HUMC.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.