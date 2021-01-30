SNOW WATCH (UPDATE): Nor’easter Now Expected To Drop Up To 18 Inches In Some Counties

UPDATE: Forecasts of the coming snowfall leaped to 18 inches for several New Jersey counties Saturday night.

What’s more, high winds could make travel conditions “very difficult to impossible” beginning with the arrival of a prolonger nor’easter and continuing through Monday, the night’s National Weather Service said.

Anyone who tries to predict the weather a week or even a few days in advance is pretty much guessing. Given that the big storm’s arrival was barely 24 hours away, however, Saturday’s forecast was considered more than somewhat reliable.

Looking at a foot to 18 inches of projected snowfall over roughly 36 hours are Bergen, Passaic, Morris, Essex, Middlesex, Monmouth and Mercer counties, the weather service says.

Figure on 8 inches to a foot of fresh powder during that period in Sussex and Warren, according to Saturday night’s forecast.

Although the storm’s track can’t be pinpointed, North Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania are expected to get the worst of it. Most of the snow there will fall during daylight Monday at a projected clip of an inch an hour during its height.

South Jersey, meanwhile, has seen forecast totals drop, with a combo of snow, sleet and rain expected.

Parts of Cumberland and Ocean counties could see as little as a few inches to barely more than half a foot.

Then there are the power outages caused by wires downed during wind gusts that the weather service warned could top out Monday at 40 to 50 miles an hour near the coast and 35 to 45 mph inland.

Blowing and drifting snow should give drivers fits. Road conditions overall will be treacherous -- or, to quote the weather service, “very difficult to impossible” -- from Sunday night through much of Monday.

A coastal flood watch was issued from 7 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday in coastal Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties, as well as in eastern Monmouth, Middlesex, Ocean, southeastern Burlington and western Monmouth counties.

Roads in coastal and bayside towns could “become impassible,” the weather service warned. “Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur.”

