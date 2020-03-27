SNAP Payments Increased In NJ, 'Bonus Payment' Coming This Weekend

Many New Jerseyans who get state food assistance will receive an extra benefit payment this weekend to help buy groceries -- but that's not all, officials said Friday.

Their benefits also will be higher in April to help address critical food needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, they said.

NJ SNAP re-certification periods that are expiring in March, April and May will also be extended to six months. Families receiving SNAP won't have benefit interruptions during that time.

The NJ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (NJ SNAP) is distributing $70 million in extra SNAP benefits over the next two months, officials with the state Department of Human Services said Friday.

It begins this Sunday with an extra payment sent to nearly 205,000 New Jersey households enrolled in NJ SNAP. The money will be directly loaded to NJ SNAP recipients’ Families First EBT cards, state officials said.

Recipients will be able to use the benefits beyond the month of March, they added.

The April supplemental benefit will arrive together with eligible recipients’ typical monthly payment, meaning recipients will receive one combined payment in April of the supplement and their standard benefit.

Households eligible for the NJ SNAP supplemental benefit will receive the difference between their regular SNAP benefit and the maximum benefit for their family size.

Households that already receive the federal allowable maximum SNAP benefit are not eligible for supplemental payments.

NJ SNAP provides food assistance to families with low incomes to help them buy groceries through a benefits card accepted in most food retail stores and farmer’s markets.

“We want every individual and family to be able to have the food they need as they comply with the Governor’s directive to stay at home," Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson said. "For many New Jerseyans and their families that means needing more NJ SNAP support.

"These benefits are coming on Sunday."

