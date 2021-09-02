SMH: Dispatcher Catches Thief Stealing Gear From Rochelle Park Flood Rescue Boat

How low can someone go? Rochelle Park firefighters found out when a Clifton man tried to snatch police life jackets and safety ropes from their rescue boat Thursday night, authorities said.

The rescuers had left the boat on West Passaic Street, just beyond the floodwaters, after saving several victims and shuttling police to headquarters flooded by Tropical Storm Ida.

Dispatcher Mike Colombini rushed out and kept Omar Omar, 49, from leaving before officers arrived around 7 p.m., Police Lt. James DePreta said.

Omar was arrested, charged with theft and released pending a court hearing.

Police Chief Dean Pinto reminded residents and business owners that police and firefighters are available to provide "immediate assistance," while warning them that predators will "attempt to take advantage of anyone during this time of need."

