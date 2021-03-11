SEEN IT? Video Shows Truck Involved In Route 17 Crash That Killed Elmwood Park Motorcyclist

VIDEO: A semi-trailer truck that authorities said kept going after a motorcyclist from Elmwood Park was killed on Route 17 is seen in a brief surveillance video clip released by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

"The maroon or red semi-trailer truck slowed down to a stop in the right lane of Route 17 South due to traffic ahead" around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Motorcyclist Mario Andres Uran Gaviria, 41, couldn't stop in time and hit the "bobtail" truck from behind in front of Allied Carpet, the prosecutor said.

Gaviria, previously of Montgomery Village, MD, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m., Musella said.

Musella asked that anyone who might have witnessed the incident, saw something or has information that can help identify the semi and/or driver contact his Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at (201) 226-5595 or Rochelle Park police at (201) 843-1515.

