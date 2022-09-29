SCHOOL LOCKDOWN: Hackensack Police Capture Knife-Wielding Man Wanted For Attacking Woman

A Hackensack grade school was locked down as police pursued -- and then captured -- a knife-wielding Morris County man who they said had just assaulted and terrorized a local woman.

Officer Aaron Rios and Police Officer Stanislav Tovbin heard "loud arguing" coming from a Railroad Avenue home while responding to a 911 call late Wednesday morning, Sept. 28, said Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.

The frantic emerged and told them that she'd just been restrained by 19-year-old Jean Paul Rubio, the captain said.

Rubio "attempted to strangle her, bit her lip and refused to let her leave the home," Antista said the woman told them.

Rubio emerged from a back door moments later and bolted when the officers ordered him to stop, Antista said.

City police and area colleagues converged on the area, and the Hackensack Middle School on nearby State Street was put on lockdown.

Police quickly established a perimeter and conducted a search that ended with Rubio's arrest -- and the recovery of a knife -- in a Park Street backyard, Antista said.

Rubio, of Budd Lake, was charged with aggravated assault, criminal restraint, resisting arrest, obstruction, and weapons offenses.

He was initially brought to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus in custody pending transfer to the county jail to await a first appearance before a Central Judicial Processing Court judge.

The woman was OK, responders said.

