Rochelle Park PD: Machete, Crack, Stolen Plates Found, Three Arrested In Stolen Car

A Rochelle Park police officer stopped what turned out to be a stolen car and found a trio carrying a machete, crack and stolen license plates, authorities said.

Officer Chris Kiszka stopped the silver Toyota Corolla, which was missing a front license plate, on Essex Street early Saturday, Lt. James DePreta said.

He immediately spotted a machete sticking out of the rear seat, DePreta said.

Sgt. Jared Shatkin and Officer Todd Starling and Jorge Orihuela joined Kiszka soon after.

The rear license plate didn’t match the vehicle registration number on the Corolla, which has reportedly stolen out of Montville last month, DePreta said.

A search turned up the crack, glass pipes and the stolen plates, in addition to the knife, the lieutenant said.

All of the plates were for Corollas – just not that one, he said.

Police arrested the driver, Barry Green, 52, of Hackensack, and passengers Amanda Tintle, 31, of Clifton, and Lawrence Brock, 43, of Wayne.

All were charged with receiving stolen property and drug and weapons possession.

Green and Tintle were sent to the Bergen County Jail because they had outstanding warrants. Brock was released pending court action.

“It is believed the extra license plates were used to hinder detection during additional crimes,” DePreta said. “Detectives are investigating this possibility.”

