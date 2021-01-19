Rochelle Park PD: Long Island Fugitive Who Bought Motorcycle With Stolen ID Caught Trying Again

A wanted Long Island man who got away with buying a motorcycle with a stolen ID got caught by Rochelle Park police when he tried it again -- at the same store, authorities said.

This time, Thomas Derosa, 52, of Sayville presented identification stolen from a Texas man to finance the purchase of a $31,000 motorcycle at Bergen County Harley-Davidson this weekend, Lt. James DePreta said.

A manager at the popular Essex Street shop called police, telling them that Derosa was involved in the fraudulent purchase of another motorcycle earlier this month.

Detective Brian Gallina contacted the victim in Texas and confirmed that he’d recently had his identification stolen, DePreta said.

Responding officers arrested Derosa and found an outstanding warrant out of Suffolk County, as well as another out of the Atlantic County town of Galloway.

Records show Derosa was wanted for shoplifting from a Dick’s Sporting Goods in East Garden City.

Rochelle Park police charged Derosa theft by deception, ID theft, hindering, trafficking in personal information and being a fugitive from justice.

They sent him to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Tuesday pending further court action following a first appearance in Central Judicial Court in Hackensack.

"I admire the effort put forth by the investigating officers who worked hard to thwart a fraudulent purchase and placed a wanted party in jail,” Rochelle Park Police Chief Dean Pinto said.

