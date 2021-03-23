Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police: Unruly Rehab Patient Hits Rochelle Park Officer In Head With Wheelchair Foot Rest

Rochelle Park police responded to an 8:30 p.m. call Monday of a patient behaving erratically at Alaris Health. Photo Credit: Alaris Health / INSET: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A rehab patient hit a Rochelle Park police officer in the head with his wheelchair's foot rest, causing an injury, during a disturbance at a local nursing facility, authorities said.

Officers responding to an 8:30 p.m. call Monday of a patient behaving erratically at Alaris Health Facility North tried to calm Michael Malia, 38, of Bloomfield so he could be taken to a hospital, Police Lt. James DePreta said.

Malia, however, "became violent towards staff and the officers," including striking the officer with the foot rest, he said.

Police subdued Malia and took him to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for an evaluation.

Charges were pending, DePreta said.

The officer, meanwhile, received medical treatment for a head injury.

Malia already had been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer when he spit on one during another incident at the Parkway facility a week ago, the lieutenant said.

