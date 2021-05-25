PHOTOS: Route 80 Tied Up For Hours By Multi-Vehicle Crash, Fuel Spill

UPDATE: Westbound Route 80 traffic was snarled for several hours in Bergen County on Tuesday following a crash involving a tractor-trailer, a sedan and a heavy fuel spill.

Ridgefield Park firefighters extricated the driver of a BMW that was involved in the crash at mile marker 67.7 in the local lanes approaching Hackensack in Bogota around 2:30 p.m.

No serious injuries were reported, however.

Ridgefield Park firefighters extricated the BMW driver. ABC Towing for DAILY VOICE

A Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit joined firefighters in cleaning up fuel that leaked from the jack-knifed tractor's tank, which was ripped off in the crash.

As a result, the local westbound lanes were closed for 45 minutes and then only the shoulder was passable for nearly four hours. State Police diverted vehicles into the express lanes where possible.

Ridgefield Park firefighters were among the responders. ABC Towing for DAILY VOICE

Bogota firefighters also responded.

The jackknifed tractor lost its tank, leaking fuel. ABC Towing for DAILY VOICE

The view from the Teaneck Road bridge. Charisse Viscomi Santos for DAILY VOICE

