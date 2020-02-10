Personal Physician: Trump Can Fulfill Duties While Quarantined Following Positive COVID Test

President Trump's personal physician said he could fulfill his duties as president "without disruption" while quarantined, following the announcement early Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19.

“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately,” the president tweeted shortly before 1 a.m., following a visit to a private fundraiser at his golf course in Somerset County. “We will get through this TOGETHER!”

It takes up to six days for symptoms such as fever, a cough and breathing trouble to emerge from the respiratory virus that’s killed more than 207,000 Americans and infected more than 7 million more. Most of those infected display minor symptoms, experts emphasize.

Trump, 74, nonetheless could be at high risk of complications because of his age and body weight.

How this would affect campaigning with the November election a little more than a month away remained unclear.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a 14-day quarantine for anyone who comes into contact with someone who tests positive for the virus.

For the immediate future, the White House cancelled all of the president’s public events scheduled for Friday.

Trump’s personal physician, Sean Conley, said he expected the POTUS to complete a full quarantine and continue to fulfill his duties as president.

Both the president and his 50-year-old wife are “well at this time,” according to a letter written by Conley and issued by the White House. “They plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.

“I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” Conley added.

Vice President Pence tweeted that he and his wife “join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery.”

The announcement follows news Thursday that Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s top advisers, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Hicks, 31, had traveled to Cleveland aboard Air Force One with Trump for his first debate against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Several White House staff members have reportedly tested positive since the pandemic broke – among them, Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, and national security adviser Robert O’Brien.

