Mechanic Living Across From Hackensack HS Collected 5,155 Child Porn Files, Authorities Charge

A divorced mechanic who lives across the street from Hackensack High School was charged with trafficking child porn after detectives found 5,515 illegal images during a raid on his apartment, authorities said.

Juan C. Rodriguez, 41, “used the Internet to view, download, and possess” the files of “nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Friday, Feb. 18.

He also shared files online, the prosecutor said.

Rodriguez was arrested Thursday and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography following a raid on his Dawn Manor apartment at the corner of Second and Beech streets.

Rodriguez, who was also wanted on warrants out of Lebanon County, PA, remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Musella thanked Hackensack police, as well as officers from the Lyndhurst, Englewood and Rochelle Park police department and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office who all participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

