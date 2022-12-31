Law & Odor: K9 Sniffs Out Crack, Loaded Gun During Route 46 Stop In Little Ferry

A motorist who refused to let a Little Ferry officer search his SUV following a stop on Route 46 was arrested, authorities said, after a police dog led his partner to crack and a loaded gun.

Officer James Serio stopped the 2012 Honda CRV with dark-tinted windows after the registration came up suspended during a quick computer check shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Police Chief James Walters said.

The driver -- identified as Reynaldo Perez, 41, of North Bergen -- began "aimlessly looking through the same documents" when he was asked for and couldn't produce the necessary paperwork, Serio reported.

A rear-seat passenger "was making furtive moments that were indicative of someone attempting to conceal contraband," the officer said. "I attempted to identify him by asking for his ID due to the fact that he did not have his seat belt on. However, he feigned not knowing English."

One of Perez's two passengers reportedly told Serio that they'd just come from a bar and were driving back to her brother's home in Paterson.

Perez, however, said that he'd just come from his home in Lodi and was taking his sister and friend "to the city" to get some food.

Under the circumstances, Serio requested consent to search the SUV. Perez refused, the officer said.

Serio summoned Lt. John Andronaco and K9 Timmy, who indicated the presence of contraband, he said.

Joined by Officer Gaetano Fernandes, the officers searched the vehicle and reported finding a 9mm Glock 19 loaded with 15 rounds, a half-ounce of crack and various items used to make the drug from cocaine -- Vaseline, baking soda and a propane cylinder among them.

All three occupants were brought to headquarters, where Perez copped to owning both the gun and drugs, Serio noted.

Perez was charged with drug and weapons offenses, issued several motor vehicle summonses and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack

Meanwhile, A&D Towing impounded the vehicle for police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.