HUMC Doctor Is 1000th Coronavirus Patient To Be Discharged From Hospital

A Hackensack University Medical Center physician was the 1000th coronavirus patient to be discharged from the hospital.

Karan Omidvari, 58 -- a husband and father of two from New York City -- was released in an emotional clap-out Tuesday.

Omidvari -- an HUMC critical care intensivist -- came to the hospital's emergency room April 7 with shortness of breath, fever and fatigue. He was admitted to the hospital and tested positive for coronavirus.

During his hospital stay, Omidvari was intubated twice and received convalescent plasma therapy, along with a medication through his participation in two clinical trials.

Bergen County is among the U.S. areas hardest-hit by COVID-19. As of Tuesday, there were 113,856 coronavirus cases in New Jersey including 6,442 deaths. Of those cases, 15,251 were in Bergen County.

At the epicenter of the outbreak in the northeast, HUMC has successfully treated and discharged more COVID-19 patients than any other hospital in the state. It was also the first hospital in New Jersey to treat COVID-19, admitting the state’s first COVID-positive patient on March 4.

"Although this event is certainly an important recognition of Dr. Omidvari’s successful recovery, it is also a time to recognize the ongoing commitment and dedication of our team members who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” HUMC President and Chief Hospital Executive Mark D. Sparta said.

"The celebration of Dr. Omidvari’s discharge is evidence that our hospital and team members remain prepared to offer the best available COVID-19 care to members of our community."

