Home Invaders Kick In Door, Beat Hackensack Tenants: Two Caught, One Sought, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Kenny Segura
Kenny Segura Photo Credit: HACKENSACK PD

Three home invaders held several victims captive while beating them after kicking in the door of a Hackensack apartment and demanding money, authorities said.

Hackensack police arrested an adult, identified as Kenny Segura, 18, and a juvenile in connection with the 1:23 a.m. Feb. 1 robbery at a Pangborn Place apartment, Capt. Michael Antista said.

The victims sustained minor injuries and didn’t require medical treatment, said Antista, who’s the officer in charge of the department.

Detective John Mora identified the two suspects who were taken into custody, the captain said on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The third was still being sought, he said.

Segura remained held in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest on Monday.

He’s charged with three counts each of robbery and making terroristic threats, in addition to burglary.

Delinquency complaints were filed against the juvenile for similar offenses.

Antista thanked the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

