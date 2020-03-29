Here's One Pleasure Of The Flesh Health Officials Say You Must Avoid Amid Coronavirus

You can enjoy sex during the coronavirus pandemic if you follow certain precautions, but there’s one particular act of intimacy that health officials say you should avoid at all costs.

Those getting busy amid the COVID-19 crisis should sleep only with people close to them in order to be safe – or, better yet, stick to self-serve, a set of sex guidelines issued by the New York City Health Department says.

“You are your safest sex partner,” it says.

The graphic guidelines, among other things, remind masters of their domains to “wash your hands (and any sex toys) with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after sex.”

Since copulating is as close as contact gets, the guidelines also urge those seeking a little somethin’-somethin’ outside their households to connect with “as few partners as possible.”

Probably goes without saying that those who like to hook up online should “consider taking a break from in-person dates,” as the alert recommends.

The same goes for those who “make a living by having sex," is says. "Video dates, sexting or chat rooms may be options for you.”

(Just be sure not to forget to disinfect any keyboards or touchscreens.)

Making out is fine but only among those who trust one another, the guidelines say.

The one thing the guidelines poo-poo entirely, however, is mouth-on-anus contact – better known as “rimming” – because it could easily spread COVID-19.

“Virus in feces may enter your mouth,” the guidelines note.

At the bottom, it says: “The NYC Health Department may change recommendations as the situation evolves.”

Stay tuned.

