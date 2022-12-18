Contact Us
Hackensack Man Stabbed In Back On City Street, Assailants Flee

The stabbing occurred on Salem Street near State Street before dawn Sunday, Dec. 18, Hackensack police said.
The stabbing occurred on Salem Street near State Street before dawn Sunday, Dec. 18, Hackensack police said. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / HACKENSACK PD

A 35-year-old man was stabbed in the back overnight Sunday on a Hackensack street.

The city resident was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a wound that wasn't considered life-threatening after being stabbed on Salem Street, around the corner from police headquarters, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Dec. 18, Capt. Michael Antista said.

Witnesses reported seeing two Hispanic men who appeared to be in their 20s flee the scene, said Antista, the officer in charge of the department. 

One apparently was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, responders said.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the stabbing, or has information that can help find or identify those responsible, is asked to call Hackensack police: (201) 646-7777.

