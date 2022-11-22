Contact Us
Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Look What The TSA Screener Dragged In: Frisky Feline Found In JFK Airport Luggage
News

Hackensack Man Charged With Pointing Gun At Victim's Head In Front Of Child

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Starlyn Delgado Reinoso
Starlyn Delgado Reinoso Photo Credit: INSET: BCJ / BACKGROUND: HPD

A Hackensack man was charged with pointing a gun at a victim's head with a child present during a domestic dispute.

Starlyn Delgado Reinoso, 31, was sent to the Bergen County Jail early last Friday, Nov. 18, following the late-afternoon incident on Lehigh Street the day before, records show.

He remained held in the jail on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The Glock that Reinoso is accused of threatening the victim with was recovered, said Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.

Reinoso, in turn, was charged with aggravated assault, criminal restraint, making terroristic threats, child endangerment and weapons offenses, he said.

to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.