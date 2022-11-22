Hackensack Man Charged With Pointing Gun At Victim's Head In Front Of Child

A Hackensack man was charged with pointing a gun at a victim's head with a child present during a domestic dispute.

Starlyn Delgado Reinoso, 31, was sent to the Bergen County Jail early last Friday, Nov. 18, following the late-afternoon incident on Lehigh Street the day before, records show.

He remained held in the jail on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The Glock that Reinoso is accused of threatening the victim with was recovered, said Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.

Reinoso, in turn, was charged with aggravated assault, criminal restraint, making terroristic threats, child endangerment and weapons offenses, he said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.