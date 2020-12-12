Hackensack Dad, Son Charged With Securing $400G Mortgage With Maywood Resident's Stolen ID

A Hackensack father and son were charged in a sophisticated scheme using a stolen Maywood resident’s identity to secure a $400,000 mortgage loan.

Leonard Gueye, 58, and his son Eustace, 28, who live together on Anderson Street, are charged with theft, money laundering, forgery and wrongful impersonation, among other counts.

Leonard “obtained the personal identifying information of the victim” from a previous real estate deal, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Using that information, the elder Gueye produced bogus bank statements and W-2 forms, as well as a notarized power of attorney in Eustace Gueye’s name, authorities charged.

Leonard Gueye then created a front company called the The Meal Man USA, the purpose of which was to generate bogus paperwork verifying that the victim was an employee, they said.

The men then “applied for and received a mortgage loan in excess of $400,000 without the victim’s consent” from Michigan Mutual, Musella said.

Maywood and Hackensack police assisted detectives from the prosecutor’s Financial Crimes Unit in the investigation and arrests, Musella said.

Both men were released pending first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.