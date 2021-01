Hackensack firefighters quickly doused a kitchen blaze Monday night.

The first arriving crew quickly knocked down the fire in a second floor apartment of a three-story building above a chicken barbecue restaurant on Main Street around 8:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid responders included fellow firefighters from Bogota and Teaneck.

The city Fire Prevention Bureau was investigating the cause.

215 Main Street, Hackensack HACKENSACK FIRE DEPARTMENT

