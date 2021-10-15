Contact Us
Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack
Return to your home site

Menu

Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: PD: Mom Leaves Young Child Alone In Car Outside Garfield Walmart, Assaults Female Officer
News

GOTCHA! Hackensack PD Nabs Teen Groper Who Grabbed Women At Night

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Residents can rest easier, thanks to Hackensack police.
Residents can rest easier, thanks to Hackensack police. Photo Credit: HACKENSACK PD / Neighbor App

Residents in a Hackensack neighborhood can exhale now that police have nabbed a 16-year-old boy who they said groped women out walking their dogs at night.

Two victims in the northern end of the city near the Maywood border reported a stranger "walking up to [them] and feeling them up and down and running away" on consecutive evenings this week between 7 and 8 p.m., according to one resident.

"His MO has been women who are walking their dogs," the resident reported.

City police quickly took the teen into custody and issued delinquency complaints against him, said Capt. Darrin DeWitt, the officer in charge of the department, said Friday.

DeWitt said he hopes the swift action "alleviates the public's concerns."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hackensack Daily Voice!

Serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.