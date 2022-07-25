GOTCHA! Fleeing Fugitive Breaks Into Hackensack Apartment, Hides In Bathtub: Police

A robber wanted by Hackensack police broke into an apartment and tried hiding in a bathtub as they chased him, authorities said.

City police had been searching for Naim Moore, 20, ever since July 2, when he tried convincing a man on the street that he had a gun in his pocket and would shoot him in the face if he didn’t hand over money and pot, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.

The intended victim kept walking, then scared Moore off by calling 911, Antista said.

Detective John Papanikolaou subsequently identified Moore as the would-be robber, the captain said.

Fast forward to this past Friday night, when Officer Pedro Dominguez and city narcotics detectives spotted Moore in the area of Lehigh Street.

Moore bolted, then broke into a Newman Street apartment through a rear window, Antista said.

Uniformed officers established a perimeter at the detectives went in and got him.

The unemployed Moore, who lives in Hackensack, remained in the custody of Bergen County sheriff’s officers at Bergen New Bridge Regional Medical Center in Paramus on Monday.

He's awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of robbery, aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, burglary, resisting arrest and weapons offenses, among other crimes.

