A 24-year-old Bogota resident with autism who went missing early Wednesday night was found at the Lodi Boys & Girls Club around 9 p.m.

A Maywood police bloodhound joined the search shortly after the man went missing around 5:30 p.m.

He has a tracker that has been used to find him before, but he wasn't wearing it, police said.

