Fire Ravages Maywood Home

What began as a basement fire severely damaged a Maywood two-family house.

The two-alarm blaze broke out on East Hunter Avenue just off Maywood Avenue around 4 p.m. Friday, April 1.

It grew so intense that traveled through walls and burned away the first floor in the rear of the building, responders said.

The fire was officially declared under control shortly before 5:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Among the mutual aid who reportedly responded, either at the scene or in coverage, were firefighters from:

Hackensack;

Lodi;

River Edge;

Elmwood Park;

Fair Lawn;

Paramus;

Rochelle Park;

Saddle Brook.

(If any weren't included that should have been, please text (201) 943-2794 or email: gerardjdemarco@gmail.com. Thank you.)

Hackensack University Medical Center also dispatched ALS and BLS units.

