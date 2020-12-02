Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack
Return to your home site

Menu

Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Morris County NJSP Recruit, 27, Dies At Hospital After Training Accident
News

Ex-Con With 30-Year Record Busted On Drug-Dealing Charges In Hackensack

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anthony Hendley
Anthony Hendley Photo Credit: NJ DEPT OF CORRECTIONS

An ex-con from Passaic County who's spent much of the past 30 years behind bars was arrested in Hackensack on drug-dealing charges.

Anthony Hendley, 57, remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail after detectives from the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office took him into custody around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a single-family home on Pink Street, a quiet block near the South Hackensack border, records show.

Hendley, who previously lived in Passaic and Paterson, is charged with distributing/manufacturing heroin, cocaine and prescription drugs, as well as conspiracy, among other offenses.

Hendley has served several state prison terms the past three decades following convictions in Bergen and Passaic counties for, among other offenses, drug dealing, aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

One of those convictions followed a high-speed police chase in Passaic County in 2015, records show.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hackensack Daily Voice!

Serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.