Emergency Management Consultant From Maywood Charged With Trafficking Child Porn

A married emergency management consultant from Maywood was arrested Tuesday on charges of trafficking more than 1,000 child porn images.

Jonathan Abbassi, 35, “used the Internet to view, download, possess and distribute more than 1,000 digital depictions of nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Detectives from Musella’s Cyber Crimes Unit arrested Abbassi following a months-long investigation that included a warranted search of his Stone Street home, the prosecutor said.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Abbassi is charged with the possession and distribution of child pornography, records show.

Musella thanked Maywood police for their assistance, as well as Lyndhurst police who participate in the Bergen County Cyber Crimes Task Force.

