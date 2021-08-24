DWI: Wrong-Way Route 17 Motorist Slams SUV Into Family Minivan

A Garfield woman was drunk when she drove the wrong way on Route 17 and crashed her SUV into a minivan carrying a family of six before dawn Tuesday in Rochelle Park, authorities said.

The 23-year-old motorist was headed north in the southbound lane near Grove Street when her Lexus slammed into the minivan carrying two adults and six juveniles from Brooklyn shortly after 2 a.m., Lt. James DePreta said.

Airbags in both vehicles deployed, he said, and no one in either required hospitalization after being checked out by EMS.

Saddle Brook, Maywood and Paramus assisted with traffic control, DePreta noted.

Both vehicles were towed and the southbound highway was reopened an hour after the crash, he said.

The Lexus driver was charged with DWI and released to a responsible adult pending a court hearing.

