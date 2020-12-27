Driver Reaches For Gun In Struggle, Rochelle Park Police Say

A tragedy was prevented when a Hudson County driver reaching for a gun was quickly subdued during a weekend brawl between him, his passenger and police outside a Rochelle Park 7-Eleven, authorities said.

A white Cadillac bearing New York license plates taken from another vehicle was headed north on Rochelle Avenue when Officer Chris Kiszka stopped it Saturday afternoon, Detective Lt. James M. DePreta said.

Detecting the odor of raw marijuana, Kiszka began removing the driver -- identified as Josean Diaz, 21, of Union City -- when he reached for a gun his waistband, DePreta said.

Capt. Glenn Brunet, Sgt. Jared Shatkin and Officers Franklin Laboy and Brendan Stapleton arrived and joined Kiszka in a struggle with Diaz and his passenger – Joshua Perez, also 21 of Union City -- in front of the convenience store, the lieutenant said.

Police took both into custody while seizing a 9mm handgun from Diaz that was loaded with hollow-point bullets, he said.

After obtaining a warrant, detectives found more than six ounces of pot for sale in the car, DePreta added.

They charged Diaz with various weapons offenses, as well as drug possession with the intent to distribute it, and sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Perez was charged with obstruction, resisting arrest and having drugs for sale. He was released pending a CJPC first appearance.

Police Chief Dean Pinto said the incident was a "great example of the unknown that officers face every day."

That it ended without a tragedy "only shows how professional they are," the chief said.

