Driver, 64, Found Dead Behind Wheel Outside Hackensack Laundry, Natural Causes Cited

UPDATE: A man found slumped over the wheel of his SUV outside a Hackensack laundry over the weekend apparently died of natural causes, authorities said.

Responding officers found the 64-year-old victim in the driver's seat of his 2009 Infiniti FX3 outside Family Launderette on Kinderkamack Avenue off Jefferson Street near Route 4 on Sunday, said Capt. Darrin DeWitt, the officer in charge of the department.

"There were no signs of foul play and the preliminary investigation indicates that he died from natural causes," the captain said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence, DeWitt said.

Although his most recent address was in Waldwick, the man may have been homeless, responders said.

"It was nice, clean vehicle with some personal belongings and clothes in it," one said.

Next of kin were being notified.

