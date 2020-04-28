Domestic Violence Victims Don't Have To Stay At Home With The Enemy: There Are Options

As this pandemic spreads, most of us are experiencing for the first time what it’s like to feel unsafe. Imagine if you felt like that all the time.

While the world around you shelters in their homes from an unseen enemy, yours lives with you. You live with an abusive partner, and your home is not a safe place to be.

You could be anyone. A woman between the ages of 18 and 60+. You could be a man. You could be a teenager, an adolescent, or even more likely, a child under the age of four.

These are the faces of domestic violence. They could be neighbors. Friends. Loved ones.

They could be you.

As more and more people find themselves cut off by quarantine or self-isolation during the COVID-19 crisis, the risk of domestic violence -- and the need for programs and services that mitigate its devastating effects – is greater now than ever.

As Bergen County’s only nonprofit domestic violence intervention agency, Center for Hope and Safety stands ready to provide shelter and hope during this difficult and frightening time:

Our safe house emergency shelter remains open; a haven for battered women and children;

Our transitional housing facilities offer safe, temporary housing for victims of domestic violence seeking permanent homes;

Our legal services program is at work, creating a pathway to freedom for survivors through the legal system;

Our community services program offers food, clothing, counseling and assistance to those who have left abusive relationships to create safe, violence-free lives;

Our doors remain open to those suffering from violence in their homes.

Even now, during this worldwide crisis, you or someone you know does not have to remain trapped in a violent home.

Despite this pandemic, Center for Hope and Safety is here, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 201-944-9600.

If you can’t make that phone call, text LOVEIS to 22522. See more info below.

If you are suffering from domestic violence, you are not alone. We are here, and we will help.

By Julye Myner, PhD, Executive Director, Center for Hope and Safety, Rochelle Park

Julye Myner LinkedIn

******

INFO/CONTACTS:

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.