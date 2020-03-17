COVID-19: Murphy Asks Trump For Temporary Hospitals As NJ Cases Skyrocket To 267

New Jersey's COVID-19 cases had risen to 267 -- with 89 new ones and three fatalities as of Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy said at an afternoon briefing.

In anticipation of an even greater case increase, Murphy sent a letter to President Trump and Vice President Pence. The governor is military assistance in setting up temporary hospitals to alleviate strain on hospitals and ensure continuity of care for other emergencies.

In addition to urging residents to follow the social distancing measures put into place, Murphy ordered all indoor shopping malls, amusement parks and amusement centers in the state closed until further notice starting tonight at 8 p.m.

However, restaurants and eateries within these locations that have separate entrances may continue to operate under the same previously set measures -- take-out or delivery only.

The move comes hours after Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announced a similar executive order closing malls and non-essential retail in the county, where the total number of cases was highest.

Here's a county breakdown of cases numbers:

Bergen County: 84

Essex County: 32

Hudson County: 24

Monmouth County: 22

Middlesex County: 17

Union County: 15

Passaic County: 10

Mercer County: 9

Somerset County: 7

Morris County: 7

Burlington County: 5

Hunterdon County: 4

Ocean County: 4

Camden County: 3

Gloucester County: 2

Murphy on Monday ordered all casinos, dine-in restaurants, theaters and gyms closed by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Restaurants may offer takeout and curbside pick-up only. All other non-essential retailers may remain open until 8 p.m. if they abide by social distancing standards.

Help is available for workers who are out of work as a result of this are eligible to receive full or partial unemployment insurance for however long they'll be out or working fewer hours, Murphy said. A record number of UI applications came in -- so many that the state's system temporarily crashed.

Asked for federal assistance in handling all applications.

“This is a virus unlike anything we’ve ever seen in our lifetime," said Murphy, who also thanked business owners who are continuing to pay employees who are laid off or working fewer hours.

“We know people are anxious, but we are working nonstop to ensure that we are on a strong footing to protect our economy and people’s jobs so we can emerge stronger once this emergency is over.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.