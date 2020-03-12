Contact Us
Breaking News: COVID-19 UPDATE: NCAA Tournament Cancelled
News

COVID-19 Closes Disneyland

The iconic Sleeping Beauty's castle at Disneyland.
The iconic Sleeping Beauty's castle at Disneyland. Photo Credit: CrispyCream27 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

Disneyland is closing for the fourth time in its 65 years, this time because of the coronavirus.

The closure begins Saturday at the Anaheim, CA park and continues at least until the end of March, Disney said.The only other times Disneyland has closed was because of the 9/11 attacks, the morning after the assassination of President John FL, Kennedy and because of the Northridge earthquake in 1994.

Disney already has closed its parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

There was no word Thursday afternoon on what might be done at DisneyWorld in Orlando, FL.

The NCAA on Thursday cancelled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments to prevent the spread of COVID-19, President Mark Emmert announced Thursday.

Tom Hanks tweeted Wednesday night that both he and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for the coronavirus.

