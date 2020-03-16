Contact Us
COVID-19: 5-Year-Old Among 80 New NJ Cases, Total Rises To 178

Valerie Musson
Gov. Phil Murphy addresses the public Monday.
Photo Credit: Gov. Phil Murphy

A 5-year-old was among New Jersey's 178 presumed positive cases of coronavirus, with 80 new ones as of Monday, state health officials said.

Bergen County had by far the most, most in Teaneck where residents over the weekend were urged to self-quarantine. Officials did not say where the pediatric patient was from.

The news came just as Gov. Phil Murphy ordered all schools closed, and encouraged all NJ residents not to travel between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The news was delivered as a regional approach to combatting COVID-19 with NY and CT's mayors.

Here are the new cases by county:

  • Bergen: 32
  • Burlington: 1
  • Camden: 1
  • Essex: 9
  • Hudson: 8
  • Hunterdon: 1
  • Mercer: 5
  • Middlesex: 5
  • Monmouth: 2
  • Morris: 2
  • Ocean: 1
  • Passaic: 3
  • Somerset: 4
  • Union: 4

All restaurants were ordered to close dine-in services, however, take-out and drive-thru were available at most places.

“We do not take any of these steps lightly; we know that each comes with its own set of impacts on residents, on families, on communities and on local businesses,” said Murphy.

“But at this moment, our paramount concern must be to flatten the curve of new cases so we do not overload our healthcare system.”

