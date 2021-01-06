Contact Us
Carlstadt Landscaper Charged With Sex Assault

Jerry DeMarco
Rory Puntasecca
Rory Puntasecca Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

A landscaper from Carlstadt sexually assaulted an adult victim over the Memorial Day weekend, authorities charged.

Rory Puntasecca, 38, was arrested by Carlstadt police on Monday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The alleged victim “reported the assault to a family member and was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center,” Musella said Tuesday.

A hospital representative then alerted members of his Special Victim’s Unit – who, in turn, notified borough police, the prosecutor said.

Puntasecca remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court on charges of sex assault through force or coercion and criminal sexual contact.

