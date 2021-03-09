Bogota PD: Traffic Stop Turns Up Loaded Gun

A traffic stop produced an illegal handgun and the arrests of two men, Bogota police said.

Officer Lewis Duenas stopped their Honda SUV on Elm Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday as part of a “Drive Sober Get Pulled Over, Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said.

The driver, Deondrey Ogletree, 26, reached for his paperwork, when backup Officer Matthew Luciano spotted the 9mm Taurus handgun in the glove compartment, the sergeant said.

Both were joined by Officers George Hondros, Kevin Geraghty and Michael Ferrara in arresting Ogletree and his passenger, Ryan Gray, 27, both recently of Bogota and neither of whom had a permit, he said. They also seized the gun, which Cole said was loaded.

Ogletree, formerly of Florida and Georgia, and Gray, formerly of Tennessee, were charged with weapons offenses and sent to the Bergen County Jail. They remained there Friday awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

