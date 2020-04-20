Bergen Woman Struck By Hit-Run Driver On Route 46 Dies After Years-Long Battle

Anna Semioli fought for 4½ years while loved ones prayed for a miracle after she was struck by a pickup truck on Route 46 in Clifton.

Annie's fight ended this weekend.

Semioli, 26, of Moonachie was two months from being graduated with an accounting degree from Montclair State University when she was hit by the pickup just after midnight on Oct. 9, 2015.

She suffered a traumatic brain injury, lost a great deal of blood and went into cardiac arrest.

The driver fled the scene, leaving her on the side of the highway. He surrendered a week later amid intense media coverage. He didn’t have insurance.

Since then, Semioli had required around-the-clock care. Meanwhile, family members held onto hope, relentlessly praying for her recovery.

They now find themselves living another nightmare, unable to arrange a proper funeral amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The family “has gone through the worst pain and suffering the past few years and this is not how we hoped Annie’s journey would end.,” a close friend said. “I pray God will surround your family with a great sense of peace and allow you to grieve while remembering all of the beautiful memories that will live on.”

“She was beautiful beyond words,” another said. “I know she is free from pain now.”

